52 Week Challenge - Wk3 Architecture by phil_sandford
144 / 365

52 Week Challenge - Wk3 Architecture

After last week’s challenge of Landscapes and the struggles to get something, given we live in the second flattest county in England (Norfolk is flatter) this week’s challenge of Architecture is a breeze. Lincoln is awash with architecture, from pre-Roman, Roman, Middle-Ages, Tudor, Georgian, 1970s Carbuncles to the stuff they build today.

This is a shot looking towards the Cathedral, built between 1185-1311, to the left of the picture is the City’s tourist information building, Tudor, built in the 16th Century, and to the right is the Magna Carta public house, built in the 13th Century; if that isn’t ‘architecture’ not sure what is.

11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Phil Sandford

39% complete

January 11th, 2020  
