Lincoln University

This is a shot of one of the (many) Lincoln University buildings on the Brayford Pool taken from the very same spot on Lucy Tower car park that Carole took her shot of the 1960s building where, incidentally, we’ve just had a lovely Italian meal after having been to see the Sam Mendes film, 1917.



This building was there when I did my day-release MSc between 2001-03; it stood alone but in the intervening years more and more buildings have sprung up as the University has grown in both size and reputation. I like the design (it was the Student’s Union in my day (don’t know what it’s used for today)) and I like the arches at the top.



Have had some positive job news today that I need to check and confirm the details first thing tomorrow.



