Lon Tailed Tits

My favourite of the Tit family, the Long Tailed Tit, not quite the smallest in the family, but by far the cutest. They arrive in flocks of around 6-8 and thoroughly enjoy the food I put out for them.
They keep a very good lookout for predators and don’t stay on a feeder for long. With good reason today as our Sparrowhawk was in the garden no less than 5 times that I saw; each of his visits failed to provide him with a meal.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.