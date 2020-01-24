Previous
Sliced Apple by phil_sandford
157 / 365

Sliced Apple

Took a knife to one of the Granny Smith apples this morning and took a few photographs. This one did go in the bin, I took the other three into work.

Just got home from quite a long journey I am looking forward to the weekend. Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Phil Sandford

So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
