Sliced Apple
Took a knife to one of the Granny Smith apples this morning and took a few photographs. This one did go in the bin, I took the other three into work.
Just got home from quite a long journey I am looking forward to the weekend. Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
1
This Year
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
24th January 2020 8:05am
canon
apple
52wc-2020-w4
