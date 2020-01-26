Previous
Next
Low Key Photography by phil_sandford
159 / 365

Low Key Photography

Google is your friend - I say that a lot, to many people, and yesterday before Carole and did our portraits of each other, the afternoon was spent online researching the technique.

Here’s a few of the ones taken .......
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise