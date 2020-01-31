Previous
Next
Last Day by phil_sandford
163 / 365

Last Day

After 11.5 enjoyable years, today is my last day as an employee of Regency IT Consulting / Airbus Cyber Security. Handing IT, phones and passes back to the MD this evening.

As a result of the ‘Hive Up’ of Regency into Airbus, late December last year, I was told my post was being removed. I’ve loved my time with Regency, have had 2 great bosses (and 1 not so good), have worked with some great people and some great clients and have undertaken some really great assignments.

I wish all the staff at Regency all the very best for the future, I’m now off to do the same thing, but work for myself.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
End of an era, beginning of another. Wishing you all the best, Phil.
January 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise