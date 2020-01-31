Last Day

After 11.5 enjoyable years, today is my last day as an employee of Regency IT Consulting / Airbus Cyber Security. Handing IT, phones and passes back to the MD this evening.



As a result of the ‘Hive Up’ of Regency into Airbus, late December last year, I was told my post was being removed. I’ve loved my time with Regency, have had 2 great bosses (and 1 not so good), have worked with some great people and some great clients and have undertaken some really great assignments.



I wish all the staff at Regency all the very best for the future, I’m now off to do the same thing, but work for myself.