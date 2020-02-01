Previous
Heart of the Book by phil_sandford
164 / 365

Heart of the Book

Have seen this a few times, not sure whether on the project or not (probably have) so I know it is absolutely not original. After an afternoon watching the first two matches of this year’s Six Nations, cooking dinner I took 10
minutes or so to brave Ice Station Zebra (or as it’s known in the Summer, the conservatory) to play with Carole’s lighting.

It’s also the first shot for this year’s ‘Flash of Red’ challenge for February.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
44% complete

Photo Details

