Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
166 / 365
Flash of Texture
Another photograph taken yesterday down at the old Lincoln racecourse. Another remnant of olden times going to rust.
Again, this covers two challenges; shot in black and white for this months flash of red challenge, and it covers texture in this weeks theme for the 52 week challenge.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
1500
photos
129
followers
129
following
45% complete
View this month »
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
Latest from all albums
12
162
163
164
165
226
166
227
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
2nd February 2020 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
fence
,
rust
,
outdoor
,
for2020
,
52wc-2020-w6
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
really great textures
February 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close