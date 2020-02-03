Previous
Next
Flash of Texture by phil_sandford
166 / 365

Flash of Texture

Another photograph taken yesterday down at the old Lincoln racecourse. Another remnant of olden times going to rust.

Again, this covers two challenges; shot in black and white for this months flash of red challenge, and it covers texture in this weeks theme for the 52 week challenge.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
45% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
really great textures
February 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise