171 / 365
Buslingthorpe
Another filler - been a strange week, very lethargic when it’s coming to photography at the moment (weather not helping neither are the long days that I’m back to doing).
Must try better next week.
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
canon
,
outdoor
,
for2020
Maggiemae
ace
Brilliant.with.the.Black.frame!..It.looks.quiet.atmospheric,and.relaxing!
February 8th, 2020
