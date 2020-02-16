Previous
Kings Head by phil_sandford
180 / 365

Kings Head

Took Carole for Sunday lunch to the oldest thatched pub in Lincolnshire, the King’s Head at Tealby. Another gorgeous Sunday roast.

16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A delightful looking place , seeped in history I am sure - A lovely place for a lovely lunch !
February 16th, 2020  
