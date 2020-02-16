Sign up
Kings Head
Took Carole for Sunday lunch to the oldest thatched pub in Lincolnshire, the King’s Head at Tealby. Another gorgeous Sunday roast.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
1517
photos
128
followers
127
following
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A delightful looking place , seeped in history I am sure - A lovely place for a lovely lunch !
February 16th, 2020
