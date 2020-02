Buslingthorpe Church

Bob Geldorf wrote a very good song back in the day, “I don’t like Mondays.” - pretty fitting for me these days, Monday evenings I am so tired I just want to sleep and do indeed emulate my Father and head for bed around 9pm.



A shot of the quite pretty church by the now vanished village of Buslingthorpe taken a few days ago.



