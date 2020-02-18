Sign up
Previous
Next
182 / 365
Wrong Ball
Round ball, not my sport these days; far too much money for it to be truly enjoyable. Keep an eye on my childhood team, but rarely watch them.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Tags
football
,
canon
,
soccer
,
for2020
