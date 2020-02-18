Previous
Next
Wrong Ball by phil_sandford
182 / 365

Wrong Ball

Round ball, not my sport these days; far too much money for it to be truly enjoyable. Keep an eye on my childhood team, but rarely watch them.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise