Water Crown by phil_sandford
Water Crown

A photograph for the 52 week challenge, bucket list, and shot in B&W for the flash of red challenge.

The dream shot for this is a water crown and a water drop together. I didn’t get the dream shot; well I did, but not in the same photograph unfortunately.

To be fair, I’m actually quite pleased with the ones that I did get as I have done this in the most incredibly Heath Robinson way and with no flashgun.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.

19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Phil Sandford

So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
