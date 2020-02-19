Water Crown

A photograph for the 52 week challenge, bucket list, and shot in B&W for the flash of red challenge.



The dream shot for this is a water crown and a water drop together. I didn’t get the dream shot; well I did, but not in the same photograph unfortunately.



To be fair, I’m actually quite pleased with the ones that I did get as I have done this in the most incredibly Heath Robinson way and with no flashgun.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.



