Water Crown
A photograph for the 52 week challenge, bucket list, and shot in B&W for the flash of red challenge.
The dream shot for this is a water crown and a water drop together. I didn’t get the dream shot; well I did, but not in the same photograph unfortunately.
To be fair, I’m actually quite pleased with the ones that I did get as I have done this in the most incredibly Heath Robinson way and with no flashgun.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Photo Details
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
19th February 2020 7:02pm
Tags
canon
macro
water-crown
for2020
52wc-2020-w8
