Miniatures

I’ve used these before in my project, couple of miniature guitars from famous artists that Carole bought me some years ago that live in my study; the one on the left belongs to the WOMORR (Wild Old Man of Rock & Roll) Richard John Parfitt (RIP) and the one on the right belongs to the GOMORR (Grand Old Man of Rock & Roll) Francis Michael Rossi.



For those outside of the UK, Japan and Australia, they both founded a band called Status Quo and as Jackie Lynton once announced them to a packed Apollo Glasgow, in my simple mind they were “The Number One Band In The Land!!”



Not bad on black



