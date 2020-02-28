Previous
Miniatures by phil_sandford
Miniatures

I’ve used these before in my project, couple of miniature guitars from famous artists that Carole bought me some years ago that live in my study; the one on the left belongs to the WOMORR (Wild Old Man of Rock & Roll) Richard John Parfitt (RIP) and the one on the right belongs to the GOMORR (Grand Old Man of Rock & Roll) Francis Michael Rossi.

For those outside of the UK, Japan and Australia, they both founded a band called Status Quo and as Jackie Lynton once announced them to a packed Apollo Glasgow, in my simple mind they were “The Number One Band In The Land!!”

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday's offering. Much appreciated.
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Maggiemae ace
so do they actually play? I can see the key bar on both of them!
February 29th, 2020  
Diana ace
They are lovely
February 29th, 2020  
Phil Sandford ace
@maggiemae
No, sadly not. They’re about 9” (24cm) tall and are strictly ornamental (if you strum the strings there’s a noise (Carole would say it sounds like Quo) but it’s not musical) 😜
February 29th, 2020  
M. Brutus ace
I like this shot and the way that the two guitars are pretty much opposites tonally.
February 29th, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Make a great shot
February 29th, 2020  
Phil Sandford ace
@mbrutus Parfitt played the white Telecaster, bought it in 1963 for £70. Rossi played the green telecaster, he bought it in 1962 for £50. It was retired a year or so ago as it wouldn’t stay tuned and he auctioned it off for charity - it raised £200k

https://images.app.goo.gl/hPJr2FkSHyxhuLRy9
February 29th, 2020  
