Pine Cones Reflections by phil_sandford
193 / 365

Pine Cones Reflections

Bright sunshine this afternoon so popped out with Carole to a local wood; we hadn't been out of the car 10 minutes and the sunshine had gone as dark foreboding clouds ran across us. Our walk ended with a run back to the car in a hailstorm, but not before I’d picked up a selection of these small pine cones.

Last photograph for this year’s Flash of Red; one of the few Challenges I do, possibly because I grew up with B&W photography (Colour was expensive). My thanks for the continued invitation to take part from @Olivetreeann

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Phil Sandford

So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
