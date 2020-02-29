Pine Cones Reflections

Bright sunshine this afternoon so popped out with Carole to a local wood; we hadn't been out of the car 10 minutes and the sunshine had gone as dark foreboding clouds ran across us. Our walk ended with a run back to the car in a hailstorm, but not before I’d picked up a selection of these small pine cones.
Last photograph for this year’s Flash of Red; one of the few Challenges I do, possibly because I grew up with B&W photography (Colour was expensive). My thanks for the continued invitation to take part from @Olivetreeann
