Previous
Next
Yellow by phil_sandford
197 / 365

Yellow

One of the very few fruits I can eat and, conveniently, it fits for today’s rainbow challenge colour of yellow.

That, and the empty shelves at local supermarket as a result of panic buying due to Covid-19 threat proves the world has gone bananas.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
53% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lynda McG ace
Great subject for the yellow!
March 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise