Pink

Okay, the saying isn’t “Richard Of York Gave Battle In Pain” but I think I’m right in saying we can swap Violet for Pink?



Surprising how little we have in the house that is pink; I found 2 pink colouring pencils, a few pink sweatshirts that the girls wear, but they’ve been picked up by Fiona’s partner and have gone home, and these pink fake flowers. The fake flowers it is then.



