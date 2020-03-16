Previous
Red by phil_sandford
209 / 365

Red

Took this with my phone as I entered Sainsbury this evening to get my weekly food - didn’t need much, milk and some strawberries. They had milk.

5 minutes after getting back to my accommodation, dinner in the oven, I received a text from my client - “given the briefing by the PM, if you do not need to be in ### tomorrow and can work from home, do so.” I swapped a quick text exchange, the upshot was “go home to your family Phil” and as such have packed up the flat and have driven the 4 hours home to Carole. I have a client laptop and will be working from home and #socialdistancing with immediate effect until told otherwise.

Please take care everybody.
Phil Sandford

