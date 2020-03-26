Sign up
219 / 365
Green
Today’s colour, the dark green of a Holly.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
Take care all
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
26th March 2020 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
canon
,
outdoor
,
rainbow2020
