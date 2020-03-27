Sign up
220 / 365
Next
220 / 365
Blue
Today’s subject for the final blue in this year’s rainbow challenge comes from some faux flowers that live in the conservatory.
Another absolutely fabulous day weather wise here in the Shire - isn’t that just the way eh? Worldwide pandemic and the sun comes out.
Stay home and stay safe everybody.
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
1
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
1567
photos
130
followers
131
following
60% complete
View this month »
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
Latest from all albums
216
217
218
15
16
219
236
220
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
27th March 2020 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
canon
,
rainbow2020
Wendy
ace
What a wonderful still life! The blue is so pretty against the black!
March 27th, 2020
