Blue by phil_sandford
220 / 365

Blue

Today’s subject for the final blue in this year’s rainbow challenge comes from some faux flowers that live in the conservatory.

Another absolutely fabulous day weather wise here in the Shire - isn’t that just the way eh? Worldwide pandemic and the sun comes out.

Stay home and stay safe everybody.
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Wendy ace
What a wonderful still life! The blue is so pretty against the black!
March 27th, 2020  
