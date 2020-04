DCUK

This little chap sits on the windowsill in our kitchen overseeing all of the cooking. We both ‘can’ cook but I really enjoy cooking so tend to do most of it. Certainly at the moment, on lockdown, Carole goes out to work, I am working from home and I go out to do the shopping so I am getting what food I can and rustling up meals for us both. All done under the watchful eye of the chef.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.



Stay in, stay safe.