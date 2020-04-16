Sign up
240 / 365
Sourdough Bake II
My second bake of Sourdough bread with my homegrown starter. Slightly cooler oven, slightly shorter cooking time. Also i made the quantities in the recipe and gave one of the loaves to our neighbour.
Carole made home made chicken and vegetable soup and we enjoyed both for lunch.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
16th April 2020
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Tags
canon
,
baking
,
sourdough
,
lockdown-cook
