244 / 365
Wild Teasals
Saw these yesterday on our walk. Light not quite in the right place to show them off better, but think they make great subjects.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Tags
canon
,
walk
,
outdoor
,
lockdown
,
teasal
