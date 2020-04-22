Previous
Raspberry Ripple by phil_sandford
246 / 365

Raspberry Ripple

We still have Tulips in bloom, we actually still have Tulips in bud yet to bloom. Taking a leaf out of Carole’s book and laying on the grass, camera set to manual, snapped a few. This is my favourite.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.

Stay safe all
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Phil Sandford

So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Milanie ace
Wonderful against black
April 22nd, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Love the colours in this one. Beautifully captured!
April 22nd, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Pretty!
April 22nd, 2020  
