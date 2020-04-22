Sign up
246 / 365
Raspberry Ripple
We still have Tulips in bloom, we actually still have Tulips in bud yet to bloom. Taking a leaf out of Carole’s book and laying on the grass, camera set to manual, snapped a few. This is my favourite.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
Stay safe all
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
3
3
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
1601
photos
126
followers
126
following
67% complete
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
242
243
19
244
240
245
241
246
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
22nd April 2020 3:56pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
canon
,
tulip
,
garden
,
outdoor
Milanie
ace
Wonderful against black
April 22nd, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Love the colours in this one. Beautifully captured!
April 22nd, 2020
Lynda McG
ace
Pretty!
April 22nd, 2020
