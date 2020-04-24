Setting A Trap

Apologies, another photograph of my daily visitor



I came out to get a cup of coffee this morning after a another online meeting; whilst drinking a lovely cup of Colombian and looking out of the kitchen window into the garden, wondering why I have so many Blackbirds hopping around the lawn bickering with each other, when our resident Sparrowhawk flew in and not surprisingly all of the smaller birds vanished. The sparrowhawk alighted in one of the Maple trees. Now normally what happens, is that the Sparrowhawk if he is unsuccessful in getting food will sit there for a couple of minutes and fly away. Today he didn’t. He stayed sat in the middle of the Maple tree looking around the garden and I stayed staring through the kitchen window at him. I finished my coffee, made another one and carried on looking out of the window as the smaller birds began to come back to the feeders, all of the time the Sparrowhawk was sat in the Maple watching and waiting. Sure enough, a couple of minutes after the passerine birds returned Mr Sparrowhawk was having his breakfast on my lawn; a goldfinch who simply didn’t see him coming



I have never seen this Sparrowhawk behave like this.



