Tulips
257 / 365

Tulips

I may have mentioned that we have recently brought Netflix into the Sandford household; since Friday evening we have watched the entire series 3 of The Crown, I have watched the entire series of The Spy and also the film, The Red Sea Diving Resort (those last two, I cannot recommend highly enough).

This morning I have stripped the bed and washed it; I have ironed clean linen and made up the bed. I have also done all of my own personal ironing; thankfully lockdown means I have no shirts to iron as I am living in rugby shirts.

I have spent the afternoon watching series 6 of Bosch on Amazon Prime, interrupted by making some scones.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
70% complete

May 3rd, 2020  
