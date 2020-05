No Room

Haven’t seen this before. Have seen the blackbirds jump in it for a bit, and most of the visiting birds, including the Sparrowhawk, drink from it, but have never seen a Pigeon sleep in it. It literally stayed in the bath for over an hour, moving only to convey the message to Blackbirds and Finches that the bath was busy.



I love my garden.



