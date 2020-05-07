Previous
Lincs Lockdown Sunset by phil_sandford
261 / 365

Lincs Lockdown Sunset

Carole and I popped out to try and capture the last super moon of the year (from what I’ve read) and we also caught a pretty good sunset.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Phil Sandford

So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister told us about the project...
Corinne ace
Nice tones
May 7th, 2020  
