261 / 365
Lincs Lockdown Sunset
Carole and I popped out to try and capture the last super moon of the year (from what I’ve read) and we also caught a pretty good sunset.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
7th May 2020
7th May 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
sunset
canon
outdoor
lockdown
Corinne
ace
Nice tones
May 7th, 2020
