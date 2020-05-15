Previous
Woody by phil_sandford
Woody

What a week that was; not sure whether I achieved much, but it certainly seemed packed; everyday was full on but every hour was different.

Woody has been back today a few times and I’ve managed to get this shot of him looking up at the pigeon who had suddenly landed on the fence. The red on the head says it’s a male

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.


Phil Sandford

So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
