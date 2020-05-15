Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
269 / 365
Woody
What a week that was; not sure whether I achieved much, but it certainly seemed packed; everyday was full on but every hour was different.
Woody has been back today a few times and I’ve managed to get this shot of him looking up at the pigeon who had suddenly landed on the fence. The red on the head says it’s a male
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
15th May 2020
15th May 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
1635
photos
132
followers
127
following
73% complete
View this month »
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
Latest from all albums
264
265
250
266
251
267
268
269
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
15th May 2020 6:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
woodpecker
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close