Sourdough Bake by phil_sandford
270 / 365

Sourdough Bake

My latest (only my fifth ever) bake of sourdough bread. It takes most of the day, but my word it’s the best bread I’ve tasted.

Better looking than my first attempt;
https://365project.org/phil_sandford/extras/2020-04-04#.XsAWbT17bT0.twitter‬

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
16th May 2020 16th May 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
73% complete

Erika Shylaine ace
Looks amazing
May 16th, 2020  
