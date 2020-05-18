Sign up
Permission to Land
Quick jaunt into the garden this morning between calls and the Lilac had a couple of Bumble Bees buzzing around.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
