Lupin

Fell in love with Lupins many years ago whilst visiting a National Trust property with my Mother. I love the thought of a classic English Cottage Garden with Lupins, Delphiniums, Foxgloves etc and have tried, in every garden I’ve had to get somewhere close. This is the longest we’ve ever been in one property since marrying (3yr postings for 24yrs whilst I was in the Army didn’t help) and I’m slowly getting the garden of my dreams.



Sadly, most of the Lupins I bought when we moved in didn’t survive the drought of 2018 or the deluge of 2019, this one did though.



