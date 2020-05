Ebony & Ivory

In memory of George Floyd



Ebony and ivory live together in perfect harmony

Side by side on my piano keyboard, oh Lord, why don't we?



We all know that people are the same wherever you go

There is good and bad in ev'ryone

We learn to live, when we learn to give

Each other what we need to survive, together alive



Ebony and ivory live together in perfect harmony

Side by side on my piano keyboard, oh Lord why don't we?

Ebony, ivory, living in perfect harmony

Ebony, ivory, ooh



We all know that people are the same whereever you go

There is good and bad in ev'ryone

We learn to live, when we learn to give

Each other what we need to survive, together alive



Ebony and ivory live together in perfect harmony

Side by side on my piano keyboard, oh Lord why don't we?

Side by side on my piano keyboard, oh Lord, why don't we



Ebony, ivory, living in perfect harmony

Ebony, ivory, living in perfect harmony

Ebony, ivory, living in perfect harmony

Ebony, ivory, living in perfect harmony

Ebony, ivory, living in perfect harmony

Ebony, ivory, living in perfect harmony

(Lyrics McCartney/Wonder)



#ICan’tBreathe