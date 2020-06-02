Mrs Tiggywinkle

or, to be fair, it could very well be a Mr Tiggywinkle.



We don’t see many hedgehogs these days, so was surprised to see this one on the edge of the flowerbed just after Carole got home. We both grabbed our cameras and slowly made our way to catch him. Carole sadly immediately had her battery die and by the time she came back out, the hog was shuffling toward the fence and out into the field behind our house and was gone.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.