Mrs Tiggywinkle by phil_sandford
287 / 365

Mrs Tiggywinkle

or, to be fair, it could very well be a Mr Tiggywinkle.

We don’t see many hedgehogs these days, so was surprised to see this one on the edge of the flowerbed just after Carole got home. We both grabbed our cameras and slowly made our way to catch him. Carole sadly immediately had her battery die and by the time she came back out, the hog was shuffling toward the fence and out into the field behind our house and was gone.

2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Photo Details

