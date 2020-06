Woody and Woody

I thought that these two were maybe father and son; one of them is slightly bigger than the other. I’ve spent quite a bit of time today trying to catch them in the same frame, even moving my peanut feeders closer together.



At one stage today they got very close and then, to coin a phrase, all hell let loose. Given the fight that the pair of them had, I do not believe that they are related.



