Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
295 / 365
Mother and Child
Yesterday’s photograph wasn’t great, of the two male Greater Spotted Woodpeckers but I put it up anyway, as two of them in the garden at the same time is a very rare event.
Imagine my surprise, and joy, this morning to see an adult female (no red on its head) feeding a juvenile male on the peanut feeder and tree.
Thanks once again for your comments on yesterday's shot and your continued interactions with my offerings.
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
1669
photos
136
followers
128
following
80% complete
View this month »
288
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
Latest from all albums
290
258
291
21
292
293
294
295
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
This Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
rain
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
greater-spotted-woodpecker
Shirley B
A lovely capture.
June 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close