Mother and Child by phil_sandford
295 / 365

Mother and Child

Yesterday’s photograph wasn’t great, of the two male Greater Spotted Woodpeckers but I put it up anyway, as two of them in the garden at the same time is a very rare event.

Imagine my surprise, and joy, this morning to see an adult female (no red on its head) feeding a juvenile male on the peanut feeder and tree.

Thanks once again for your comments on yesterday's shot and your continued interactions with my offerings.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Phil Sandford

So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
80% complete

Shirley B
A lovely capture.
June 10th, 2020  
