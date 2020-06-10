Mother and Child

Yesterday’s photograph wasn’t great, of the two male Greater Spotted Woodpeckers but I put it up anyway, as two of them in the garden at the same time is a very rare event.



Imagine my surprise, and joy, this morning to see an adult female (no red on its head) feeding a juvenile male on the peanut feeder and tree.



Thanks once again for your comments on yesterday's shot and your continued interactions with my offerings.