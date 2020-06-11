Previous
Junior by phil_sandford
Junior

This is the juvenile male Greater Spotted Woodpecker that I photographed yesterday being fed peanuts by its mother. We’ve had Father, Mother and Junior in the garden today, but sadly never all three in the frame at the same time.

However, I watched junior for around 20 minutes or so in between meetings, being fed peanuts by his mother. You could see the bit of nut in Junior’s beak, and I watched him walk down the tree trunk and fly across to the bird bath, drop the nut into the water and a minute or so later, he fished it out, ate it and flew back to the tree to be fed another piece of nut by Mum.

Amazing to watch.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Phil Sandford

So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Mallory ace
This is a great capture. Fantastic details.
June 11th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture
June 11th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
He’s so pretty!
June 11th, 2020  
