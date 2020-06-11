Junior

This is the juvenile male Greater Spotted Woodpecker that I photographed yesterday being fed peanuts by its mother. We’ve had Father, Mother and Junior in the garden today, but sadly never all three in the frame at the same time.



However, I watched junior for around 20 minutes or so in between meetings, being fed peanuts by his mother. You could see the bit of nut in Junior’s beak, and I watched him walk down the tree trunk and fly across to the bird bath, drop the nut into the water and a minute or so later, he fished it out, ate it and flew back to the tree to be fed another piece of nut by Mum.



Amazing to watch.



