He Knew by phil_sandford
He Knew

A shot from last night’s trip out to the Cathedral Quarter of Lincoln after dark. It was still very quiet, pubs still closed here in the UK, but some folk were around.

Stood in Castle Square, setting up the shot of the square with the Cathedral in the background, a man came up from Steep Hill. He quite obviously saw Carole and I with cameras and he deliberately walked into the shot and stood there working his phone. I crossed my arms and waited. He looked at us a number of times and quite obviously knew what he was doing. He got bored before I did and left after 15 minutes or so.

I have put this up on another Social Media site and it received quite positive comments that his presence ‘added’ to the shot. I’m not so sure.

24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Shirley B
A not unpleasant addition to your shot Phil. It emphasised the solitude of the area.
June 25th, 2020  
