He Knew

A shot from last night’s trip out to the Cathedral Quarter of Lincoln after dark. It was still very quiet, pubs still closed here in the UK, but some folk were around.



Stood in Castle Square, setting up the shot of the square with the Cathedral in the background, a man came up from Steep Hill. He quite obviously saw Carole and I with cameras and he deliberately walked into the shot and stood there working his phone. I crossed my arms and waited. He looked at us a number of times and quite obviously knew what he was doing. He got bored before I did and left after 15 minutes or so.



I have put this up on another Social Media site and it received quite positive comments that his presence ‘added’ to the shot. I’m not so sure.



