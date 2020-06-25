Previous
Almost Done by phil_sandford
Almost Done

Early morning walk around the garden with my cuppa. There are more seed heads then flowering heads now; I’ll collect and sow more seeds later in the year.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
Phil Sandford

