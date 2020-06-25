Sign up
310 / 365
Almost Done
Early morning walk around the garden with my cuppa. There are more seed heads then flowering heads now; I'll collect and sow more seeds later in the year.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday's offering. Much appreciated.
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
25th June 2020 8:35am
canon
morning
garden
poppy
