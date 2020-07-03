Sign up
Firework Alliums
Some of the Alliums we’ve brought into the house.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
4th July 2020 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
canon
,
macro
,
allium
