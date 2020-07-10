Previous
The First by phil_sandford
The First

The first of our Dahlias to bloom. I’m always in awe of these gorgeous plants after I think none of them have survived the winter and then back they come.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Maggiemae ace
Dahlias come at the end of the summer -surely that's not now with you! Very close focus!
July 11th, 2020  
