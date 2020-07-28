Sign up
Second Flowering
Second of my Dahlias to flower.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
28th July 2020
28th Jul 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Views
This Year
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
26th July 2020 9:49am
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
dahlia
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice focus, colors are beautiful against the dark background
July 29th, 2020
Mave
Beautiful. Going to RHS Harlow Carr tomorrow. Hoping to see lots of them.
July 29th, 2020
