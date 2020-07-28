Previous
Next
Second Flowering by phil_sandford
343 / 365

Second Flowering

Second of my Dahlias to flower.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
93% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice focus, colors are beautiful against the dark background
July 29th, 2020  
Mave
Beautiful. Going to RHS Harlow Carr tomorrow. Hoping to see lots of them.
July 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise