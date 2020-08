Little Tiger

We have the Grandwobs for the weekend. Fiona sent Connor-James over in a Leicester Tigers shirt I’d got him before lockdown. He tottered into the lounge, pulled out his shirt toward me and uttered these words “you got me this Granddad; got any bananas?” Cue a trip to the supermarket to get bananas.



He doesn’t mind posing for you, but by jiminy you’ve got to be quick or he’s off.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.