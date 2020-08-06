Previous
Seed Pod by phil_sandford
Seed Pod

Not a clue what this is from. Liberated from Doddington Hall I think, but for the life of me I can’t recall what it will grow into.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Phil Sandford

So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
JackieR ace
Fabulous contrast. For some reason conventions of composition state that objects should face in towards the centre rather than away, particularly for negative space composition.

I do think this would have worked better if you'd had more of the stalk and followed convention and flipped it to face inwards.



August 6th, 2020  
