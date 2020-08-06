Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
352 / 365
Seed Pod
Not a clue what this is from. Liberated from Doddington Hall I think, but for the life of me I can’t recall what it will grow into.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
1742
photos
136
followers
128
following
96% complete
View this month »
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
Latest from all albums
346
347
271
348
349
350
351
352
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
6th August 2020 6:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
canon
,
seeds
,
outdoor
,
negative-space
JackieR
ace
Fabulous contrast. For some reason conventions of composition state that objects should face in towards the centre rather than away, particularly for negative space composition.
I do think this would have worked better if you'd had more of the stalk and followed convention and flipped it to face inwards.
August 6th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I do think this would have worked better if you'd had more of the stalk and followed convention and flipped it to face inwards.