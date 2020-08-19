Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
365 / 365
Fountains Abbey & Studley Water Garden
Took the day off for my 60th and took at 70mile trip up to Yorkshire to Fountains Abbey near Ripon. It’s managed by National Trust.
The weather held off until just as we were walking back to the visitors centre. Sat in the car eating out lunch, it began to throw it down so we abandoned the second part of the planned day.
Home now for a cup of tea and a slice of cake - it’s still raining.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
1756
photos
132
followers
126
following
100% complete
View this month »
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
Latest from all albums
359
360
361
25
362
363
364
365
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
19th August 2020 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
birthday
,
outdoor
,
fountains-abbey
FBailey
ace
Beautiful composition, love the willow
August 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close