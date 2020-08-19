Previous
Fountains Abbey & Studley Water Garden by phil_sandford
365 / 365

Fountains Abbey & Studley Water Garden

Took the day off for my 60th and took at 70mile trip up to Yorkshire to Fountains Abbey near Ripon. It’s managed by National Trust.

The weather held off until just as we were walking back to the visitors centre. Sat in the car eating out lunch, it began to throw it down so we abandoned the second part of the planned day.

Home now for a cup of tea and a slice of cake - it’s still raining.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Phil Sandford

FBailey ace
Beautiful composition, love the willow
August 19th, 2020  
