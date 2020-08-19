Fountains Abbey & Studley Water Garden

Took the day off for my 60th and took at 70mile trip up to Yorkshire to Fountains Abbey near Ripon. It’s managed by National Trust.



The weather held off until just as we were walking back to the visitors centre. Sat in the car eating out lunch, it began to throw it down so we abandoned the second part of the planned day.



Home now for a cup of tea and a slice of cake - it’s still raining.



