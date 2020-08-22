Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 368
Rowan Berry Breakfast
Shot these this morning through an open window in the lounge as around 4 or 5 female Blackbirds were breakfasting on the Rowan tree berries.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
2
3
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
1761
photos
132
followers
126
following
100% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
22nd August 2020 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
breakfast
,
outdoor
,
rowan
,
blackbird
Babs
ace
He has quite a lot of berries to chose from, hope he didn't choke
August 22nd, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
August 22nd, 2020
