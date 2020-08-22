Previous
Rowan Berry Breakfast by phil_sandford
Photo 368

Rowan Berry Breakfast

Shot these this morning through an open window in the lounge as around 4 or 5 female Blackbirds were breakfasting on the Rowan tree berries.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
22nd August 2020

Phil Sandford

So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Babs ace
He has quite a lot of berries to chose from, hope he didn't choke
August 22nd, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
August 22nd, 2020  
