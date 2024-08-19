I’m A Celebrity by phil_sandford
I’m A Celebrity

Get me out of here.

Lucy yesterday, on our ‘short cut’ through the ferns. Bit longer than I thought, the trail vanishing didn’t help.

19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Sue Cooper ace
Ha ha, love it, and the title. Fav.
August 19th, 2024  
Barb ace
Cute candid of Lucy surrounded by ferns!
August 19th, 2024  
Lesley ace
So sweet
August 19th, 2024  
