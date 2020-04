Elasmucha grisea

I spotted this on our kitchen window whilst helping Anna with the washing up. So I grabbed the camera. It's a bug. A shield bug (which are otherwise known as stink bugs because some species produce a pungent stench when disturbed). This is a male Elasmucha grisea, the Parent Bug - so-called from the female's habit of standing guard over her eggs. The female is dull brown.