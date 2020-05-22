Previous
Next
Ogre by philhendry
143 / 365

Ogre

22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

Phil Hendry

ace
@philhendry
I'm not saying how old I am, but I remember watching Neil Armstrong landing on the moon on a neighbour's black and white TV set!....
39% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise