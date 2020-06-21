Previous
Four-spotted Chaser by philhendry
173 / 365

Four-spotted Chaser

Male Four-spotted Chaser (Libellula quadrimaculata) - they were almost impossible to photograph because each time they perched, they were chased off by the smaller, but far more aggressive, male Keeled Skimmers.
21st June 2020 21st Jun 20

Phil Hendry

